Teams competed at the Inglewood Bowling Club last week.

The 70th Taranaki Women's Open Fours competition brought plenty of bowling skills to the green.

The region's bowling clubs were alive with activity last week for the competition, run under Red traffic light setting guidelines.

Teams from Taranaki and around the county took part in the competition. Teams travelled from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Whanganui, Waikato, Kapiti, Marlborough, Canterbury, and other areas to compete.

Teams played at the Inglewood Bowling Club in fine weather on Wednesday, with teams vying for a top spot in the competition.