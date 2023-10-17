Pembroke School is hosting its first gala day next month. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Pembroke School is hosting its first gala day next month. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Taranaki school is returning to tradition for a new fundraiser.

Pembroke School principal Wendy Single says the school will host its first gala day next month.

“We’re reconnecting with our rural school roots. I think a gala day is a tradition amongst rural schools. We’re recreating that tradition.”

The event will put the fun into fundraising, she says.

“The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) decided it would be a great way to bring the community together and a fun way to raise money for the school. The funds will go towards resources for the kids.”

The gala will take place the same day as the school’s popular calf and lamb event, she says.

“We’ve received a good number of registrations for this. Our pupils always look forward to showing off their animals.”

Once the lambs, calves and other small animals have had their moment in the show ring, the gala itself will start, with something for everyone, says Wendy.

“We will have a lot of games and a dunk the clown tank. We’re also organising some rides for the kids and will have auctions for homemade cakes and items donated by local businesses. We have also organised a quick-fire raffle for other goods. It’s going to be a great, family-friendly, fun day out.”

Wendy says there will be a range of food and drink for sale.

“There’s going to be a good variety including waffles and candy floss. We’ve also organised a coffee cart.”

Organising the gala day is a team effort, she says.

“The year 7 and 8 pupils are organising games, the parents are making cakes for a silent auction. Everyone is contributing something to this event. It shows how wonderful our school community is. We’ve also had a lot of support from local businesses.”

Wendy says there are still a few spots left for stallholders and interested parties can contact the school.

The details:

What: Pembroke School Gala Day

When: Saturday, November 11. The calf and lamb: 9.30am. Gala: 10am-3pm

Where: Pembroke School, Stratford

Other: Free entry, bring cash



















