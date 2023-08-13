From left: Pita Pit Hāwera manager Stacey Winiata, team leader Dejah Whatu and Te Paepae o Aotea students Kaley Makea, Shakaia Tipene-Edwards and Keiyan Katene. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Te Paepae o Aotea students have new sports equipment thanks to Pita Pit.

The Hāwera high school receives lunches from the business as part of the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme. The new sports gear was donated by the Tania Foundation, set up by Pita Pit New Zealand chief executive Duane Dalton. The charity, set up in 2017, has already donated half a million dollars worth of sports equipment to schools and kura across the country.

In an emailed press release Duane says helping kids make better choices for their bodies not only sets them up for a great day at school but also for a better future.

“The healthy school lunches programme has made such a significant impact to guaranteeing kids have the nutrients they need daily, and with the addition of sports gear we’re hoping to play a big part. It’s a programme well worth getting involved in, the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora Ka Ako team have done a fantastic job identifying kura and schools so kids get a solid lunch and remove nutrition insecurities to see them through the school day.”

Pita Pit Hāwera manager Stacey Winiata visited the school to hand over the gear, saying being healthy isn’t just about eating nutritious food but also about being active.

“We’re pleased to support our local high school. At Pita Pit we encourage healthy living and donating this sports equipment is one way we can help students keep active.”

Pita Pit started supporting South Taranaki schools in 2020. The contract was moved to Te Paepae o Aotea at the start of this year when the new school opened. Stacey says in that time staff have made close to 80,000 lunches for the school.

“We’ve already delivered 28,400 lunches during the first two terms this year. Providing growing kids with nutritious and healthy lunches is important and we’re happy to provide the school with these healthy options and also, give them some sports equipment.”

Te Paepae o Aotea Rachel Williams says she’s thankful for the continued support from Pita Pit.

“Our students love playing sport at break times and this gear will be very well used in our school.”







