Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust safety manager Di Gleeson and her husband wearing the pink masks. Photo/ Supplied

Pink Shirt Day will look a little different this year, with people wearing pink masks to show their support for anti-bullying.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) safety manager Di Gleeson says changing pink shirts to masks will help reinforce the anti-bullying message.

"With what the country has been through and how masks play a vital role in keeping people safe, it seemed like a no-brainer. Everyone requires a mask so what better way to get the message across than wearing a pink mask."

CTSCT has supported Pink Shirt Day for the last six years and each year they deliver free pink shirts to schools in the central Taranaki region.

"This year we will be delivering masks to a number of schools in central Taranaki."

Workplaces and individuals can also get involved by registering to receive a free pink mask.

"All we ask for is a picture of the people wearing masks to make a collage. We're aiming to turn central Taranaki pink."

She says the anti-bullying message fits in perfectly with what CTSCT promote.

"We work to make central Taranaki a safer area to work and play. We do a lot of work in schools around anti-bullying and this is another way we can promote happy and healthy environments."

