Pink Shirt Day: students wear pink to support anti-bullying day

Students from Avon School dressed in pink for the anti-bullying day.

Schools across the Stratford district were awash with colour as students wore pink and other colours to show their support for the anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against bullying, after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Avon School pupil Kiena-Rae Sanson (12) enjoyed wearing pink to support the day.

"I think it's important that we show our support for those who have been bullied. It shows them they're not alone."

Abby Wallis (12) says she and her fellow pupils supported the day.

"Everyone can wear pink and I don't think it's fair someone was bullied for wearing pink. I like that everyone supported the day by wearing pink or having a pink accessory."

Pembroke School principal Wendy Single says the school celebrated the day differently.

"This term our learning focus has been around friendship and learning what a good friend is. We decided to celebrate the anti-bullying day with a focus on friendship kindness. The children came in their favourite coloured shirt to express their uniqueness."

Emily Jensen (12) liked that the students were dressed in different colours.

"I like that we were all colourful. The day was about celebrating friendship and acknowledging anti-bullying as well. Being kind and friendly to everyone is one way to help stop bullying."