Karrissa McNamara is busy organising a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to support a charity she has a close connection with. Photo/ Supplied

Karrissa McNamara is busy organising a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to support a charity she has a close connection with. Photo/ Supplied

As Hāwera local Karrissa McNamara organises her first Pink Ribbon Breakfast, she is reminded of her personal connection with the charity.

She says supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation is something important to her, as she is one of the many women affected by breast cancer in New Zealand.

Last year Karrissa was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I am involved in breast cancer whether I like it or not, on a very personal level. I think we all like to support the charities and foundations we have been personally touched by and this will be mine forever."

Karrissa says she has the BRCA one gene which gave her a high genetic likelihood of getting breast cancer.

"I had surgery, chemo and radiation. Not something I expected to go through at 31 years of age with young children."

She says she never realised how common breast cancer was until her diagnosis.

"I looked on the Breast Cancer Foundation website and it says around 1.9 women are personally affected by breast cancer and on average nine women in NZ will hear the news they have breast cancer today, which just tears me up."

Karrissa says Breast Cancer Foundation is a wonderful charity.

"I was in a slight denial most of my treatment so didn't seek out as much help as I should or could of but I knew the Breast Cancer Foundation was there if I needed and still are.

Related articles Zip Plumbing Plus employee raising funds for charity 17 May 10:49 PM

"I think it's important to continue to have them for their support for those who need and want it, hosting the breakfast is a way I can support them. A lot of funds go to research into fighting breast cancer and that is the most important reason for me."

She says this year Breast Cancer Foundation is aiming to send a message to Government that 50,000 women are overdue their mammogram because of the impact of Covid-19.

"Hundreds of women could have breast cancer and not know it. We can all join the #give us our mammograms campaign. I'll see how many at my breakfast want to share their photo holding an image of a mammogram."

While Karrissa has never been to a Pink Ribbon Breakfast before, she says she is excited to host her own and invites the community to come along.

"I'm at the end of planning stages at the moment but have raised $800 already and am going to try to get over $1000. I was hoping to raise at least $300 when I started the idea so am blown away by the generosity."

She says people attending will enjoy a lovely morning team and some home baking.

"I've had lots of offers of baking from my support network already and of course will have some nice drinks provided. It's a good chance for people to catch up, share stories, mingle and of course raise money for a cause I know sadly a lot of us have been personally touched by whether yourself or a loved one."

The Details:

When: Sunday, May 29, 11am-1pm.

Where: Hāwera Community Centre, Albion St.

RSVP: Message Karrissa on 022 255 8762

■ To donate, clickhere