Pink Ribbon Breakfast has been extended due to a lack of registrations. Photo/ Supplied

Pink Ribbon Breakfast has been extended due to a lack of registrations. Photo/ Supplied

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's largest annual fundraising campaign has been extended to June due to a lack of registrations.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the foundation's largest campaign and will now run until June 17.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says a third fewer Pink Ribbon Breakfasts have been hosted this year, representing a drop in income of roughly $600,000.

The charity is desperate to make up the shortfall in order to ensure its services aren't impacted, and it's urging more people in Taranaki to host their own Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

"In our third year of the pandemic, and with an under-resourced health system, breast cancer patients are really feeling the effects. Since Covid-19, the demand on our support services has increased significantly.

"Our specialist breast care nurses, who provide free tailored advice to thousands of women, are stretched to the limit, with four times as many calls coming into our 0800 support line."

Ah-Leen says the foundation will always be there for patients.

"If we can't meet our fundraising target, it will limit the impact we can have. So please, sign up to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to help make a difference for women going through breast cancer."

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is where tens of thousands of Kiwis come together for good to raise vital funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Pink Ribbon events can be hosted anywhere, at any time, and registrations will close on June 17.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women, with around 80 in the Taranaki DHB area diagnosed with it annually.

The money raised from every Pink Ribbon Breakfast goes towards ground-breaking research, awareness and education programmes, and patient support services.

■ For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.