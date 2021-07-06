Photo board competition: Inglewood pupils capture perfect image

Maddison White, 11, won the best individual photo category. Photo/ Supplied

Inglewood pupils have captured the perfect image for a photography competition.

The Te Kāhui Ako O Kōhanga Moa Photography competition is held annually and is for all local Inglewood school children in years 5 to 8. The pupils enter a photo board featuring six images they have taken.

The competition is run by St Patrick's School in Inglewood. Principal Sue Harrison says more than 100 boards were entered in this year's competition.

"The judge was Janet Hunt from the Inglewood Camera Club."

Maddison White, 11, of Inglewood Primary School, won the best individual photo category. The photo featured in her Lucky and Friends photo board.

"I took a photo of my pet pig Salt. The image is a close-up of his nose through the fence."

She says her family gave her tips on how to capture the perfect image.

"My mum Tracey and my aunt Karen are photographers. They gave me useful tips on how to take nice close-up photos."

Maddison is pleased to have won the category.

"It's very exciting and it's nice to know the judge really liked my photo."

The winners:

Overall board: 1st Kayleann Wicks, Kaimata School; 2nd Jacob Potroz, St Patrick's School, Inglewood; 3rd Ava-Leigh Jonker, Inglewood Primary School

Highly commended boards: Harley Bell, St Patrick's, Inglewood; Carter Lucinsky, Inglewood Primary School; Rowan Lucinsky, Inglewood Primary School

Best individual photo: Maddison White, Inglewood Primary School

FinTax Choice Award: Harley Bell, St Patrick's, Inglewood