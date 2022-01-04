Donna and Riley. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to making connections in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki programme, Donna and Riley are the perfect pair.

Donna has been a Big Sister to Riley in Stratford for just over three years. They see each other nearly every week.

Donna says Riley fits in with her family.

"They have good conversations and lots of laughs."

Riley enjoys hanging out with Donna, she doesn't mind what they do, as every hangout is a highlight.

Riley in the helicopter. Photo/ Supplied

Among their activities are having dinner together, learning Pictionary, baking and swimming.

Last year they had the opportunity to go on a helicopter flight over Eltham and Stratford, where they could both see their houses from the sky.

Riley described Donna at their match celebration as funny, kind and caring.

"I love having a mentor. I'm excited for the match to continue."

Riley's mum is really happy with their match and thinks it's great Riley has someone who is there to hang out, just for her.