The cast of Perfect Arrangement are busy rehearsing ready for opening night next month. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

A play set in the 1950s, over 70 years ago now, is sadly still incredibly relevant to today’s world, says its director Antony Saywell.

The play, Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne, is set in 1950 in the historic suburb of Georgetown in Washington DC, where the so-called Lavender Scare is raising its ugly head.

The Lavender Scare is the name given to a moral panic about homosexual people in the United States government which led to their mass dismissal from government service during the mid-20th century.

Based on an unfounded belief that gay men and lesbians posed a threat to national security and had weak, moral characters, the Lavender Scare resulted in thousands losing their jobs, and some their lives, purely because of their sexuality.

It may have taken place over seven decades ago, and many kilometres away from Aotearoa New Zealand, but the story behind A Perfect Arrangement carries an important message for the times we live in now, says Antony.

“I think, sadly, when you look at what is happening in the world right now, the laws being passed in Florida, the recent Supreme Court rulings, and so on, it’s undeniable queer people are still experiencing injustice and inequality.”

The play first caught Antony’s attention about two years ago, and they mentioned it to Stella McCallum, president of New Plymouth’s Little Theatre at the time.

“I said to Stella I’ve got this really cool play in mind, that’s so relevant to today, especially right now, and it is something I think would be great to bring to audiences in Taranaki. Within a month of that conversation the plan was in place to get the play and put it on here.”

Originally Antony’s plan had been for the play to be in another year or two, but it got brought forward with the play set to open this August, they say.

The play focuses on the lives of two state department employees, Bob Martindale and his secretary Norma Baxter and their respective spouses. The plot follows Bob as he is tasked by his boss to continue the work he and Norma have been doing - identifying anti-American sympathisers - and expand their investigative scope to include so-called degenerates, also known as gays and lesbians.

There’s just one problem. Bob and Norma’s marriages are not what they seem, with each of them in same-sex relationships with the other’s spouse - a perfect arrangement until this moment.

While same-sex marriage is now legal in the US, it is still vulnerable, especially in the light of recent court rulings regarding anti-discrimination laws. Cases such as a Colorado wedding website designer who has successfully argued her evangelical Christian faith means she should be allowed to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Cases like this one, says Antony, show just how uncertain the future feels for members of the queer community.

“We’ve come a long way since the 1950s, yet right now, these things are happening and it feels like we are going backwards at times. This play feels incredibly relevant right now.”

Antony says casting the play was made easier by the “incredible talent” on offer.

“I have never actually had auditions like this, where an actor has come in and just completely grasped who their character is so quickly.”

While there is a lot of debate in the theatre community around casting for LGBTQI+ roles, Antony says they always knew they were going to cast the best person for the role, not base it on gender or sexuality.

“It can be something that is fiercely debated in the theatre world, and people have differing views on it, but for me, it’s about the actor and what they bring to the role.”

The language in the play can be confronting at times, says Antony.

“It’s set in a time and place where some words such as fag were used as an insult. We have kept those words in because it helps tell the story.”

Production manager Hayley Old says the language can be jarring at times.

“But that’s the point. It’s meant to make you sit up, to feel it, maybe even feel uncomfortable.”

The play itself is a comedy, not a dour history lesson, and Antony says it is sure to get plenty of laughs, with a great script combined with the “fantastic cast” on stage.

Antony says they hope to see a wide range of people in the audience.

“While the story is about the queer community, it’s also a story that others will relate to in some way. That feeling of being judged for who you are, of being treated differently. Sadly, that’s something more than just one group of people have experienced in history.”

The Details

What: Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne, directed by Antony Saywell

When: August 2-12

Where: New Plymouth Little Theatre

Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/aug/perfect-arrangement











