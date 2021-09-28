Percy Thomson Gallery: Special pop-up exhibition for local artists

The exhibition runs until Sunday, October 10. Photo/ Supplied

Percy Thomson Gallery is holding a special pop-up 'cash n carry' exhibition for local artists in the main gallery.

The exhibition is the brainchild of gallery director Rhonda Bunyan, who had to cancel the scheduled Softly Whispering, Textiles from Taranaki exhibition because of the alert level 4 lockdown.

Rhonda says Dale-Copeland's Think exhibition, with new assemblage works and a range of international collages, is still being shown in Gallery 2.

"Beat the Covid-19 blues by purchasing a piece of artwork to brighten your day and support local artists, who are also feeling the pinch at the moment."

The exhibition runs until Sunday, October 10.