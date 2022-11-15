Percy Thomson Gallery is putting the call out for artists to display a small artwork in their summer feature exhibition 'Taranaki in Miniature'. Photo / Supplied

A new project by Percy Thomson Gallery will help emerging and established artists get their works on the wall.

Gallery director Laura Campbell says the gallery has created a 'Taranaki in Miniature' exhibition, with the aim to celebrate the work of Taranaki artists.

"The aim is to exhibit works from both established and emerging artists in the same space. It provides the chance for emerging artworks to exhibit with people they may aspire to be like one day and celebrates Taranaki's art scene as a whole."

For the exhibition, artists can use any medium they want as long as the work is equal to or smaller than 30cm x 30cm x 30cm.

"This includes if works are framed. We want to fill up the gallery. We're encouraging Taranaki artists to go small and, as a collective, make a big impact in the gallery in whatever way they choose. It could be painting, photography, textiles, stone, woodwork, or jewellery. Whatever medium they want to use is encouraged. The only thing we won't accept is video."

The exhibition is open to Taranaki artists aged 13 and over, with artists under the age of 16 needing parental consent to enter.

"This is just for logistics and to ensure the works can be dropped to the gallery."

Laura says she's excited to bring something new to the gallery.

"It shows what is happening creatively around the maunga. To enter, people need to either have been born in the region, be currently living here or attending a secondary school in Taranaki."

Entries are now open to enter the exhibition, with the final works to be selected by the team at the Percy Thomson Gallery.

"We can't wait to see what people come up with. The entries are open now until December 2."

The exhibition runs from December 16 until January 29.

"It's a long exhibition to give people the time to see what is happening in Taranaki's art scene."

The Details:

Taranaki in Miniature exhibition

When: December 16 2022- January 29 2023

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery

To enter: Visit Percy Thomson Gallery for a form. Alternatively, people can get a form and read the terms and conditions here. Entries are needed by December 2.