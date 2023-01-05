Laura Campbell says she's learnt a lot in her first year as Percy Thomson's Gallery director. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Seeing established and emerging Taranaki artists’ work on the walls is one of the many highlights of Laura Campbell’s first year as Percy Thomson Gallery director.

“The gallery is dedicated to representing both emerging and established Taranaki artists and I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of them, and hanging their work in the gallery for all to see.”

Laura started at the Percy Thomson Gallery in January 2021 and says the transition went smoothly, thanks to the gallery’s previous director Rhonda Bunyan.

“It’s always challenging entering a new role, especially at a director’s level. I was fortunate enough to have Rhonda, who gave me an excellent hand-over. She’s so organised and great.”

She says she was excited to build on the already great reputation of the gallery and bring her own flare to the role.

“I had previously worked at Puke Ariki so I had connections there as well as at New Plymouth’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. From those connections, the gallery received new lights to improve the look and feel of the space. Those lights are great. When you have those pieces of equipment, you can host national touring exhibitions and also see the artist’s works in a great light.”

A highlight for Laura was meeting new and established Taranaki artists.

“We hosted the Stratford Art Society twice in 2021. We also engaged with Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga. They are a Māori art group from Central and South Taranaki. They were actually involved with one of the first exhibitions I did for the gallery. During the Taranaki Garden and Art Festivals, we hosted the Creative Fibre Group which was awesome to showcase creative works.”

Rohan Wealleans also exhibited during 2021, she says.

“He owns a contemporary art space in New Plymouth and we hosted a few of his artists. It was great to showcase contemporary art in this space.”

Helping Taranaki’s young artists is important to Laura, with the Percy Thomson Gallery hosting the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Awards funded by the Taranaki Hauora Fund.

“During this time we also exhibited works from Haoro Hond and Ngā Ruahine Rangi. It is a real highlight to have seen these young people engage in the gallery.”

Laura worked with 60 young artists for the exhibition.

“It was nice to give them the creative confidence to continue with their art.”

One of the artists, Hayley Elliott-Kernot, was a finalist in the Adam Portraiture Awards. Laura says it’s great to see young artists succeeding.

“It was very special to see Hayley as a finalist in those prestigious awards. It just shows that in Taranaki we have some very talented artists.”

Looking ahead she says the exhibition calendar for the next two years is full.

“We are so lucky to have interest from local artists and artists from around the country who are all excited to exhibit in our gallery. We have so many exhibitions planned to showcase the inclusion, diversity, and talent of our Taranaki artists and artists from around Aotearoa. Our 2022 Emergence winner Brett Morrison is returning to the gallery in 2024 for a solo exhibition.”

In 2024 the gallery will host the Rita Angus exhibition from Te Papa and the Fletcher Trust Art Collection from Auckland.

“We’ve also secured the Adam Portraiture Awards for 2024 as well.”

When it comes to the touring exhibition for 2023, Laura says she wants to keep it a surprise.

“It’s going to be a national touring show and it’s sure to be well received by the community.”

She says she has learnt a lot since starting in the role a year ago and is looking forward to the years ahead.

“I learnt just how important this gallery is as a creative hub for people to come to for korero, education, inclusion and leisure. Stratford has a world-class art gallery and it’s been an honour working in this role for the past year, and to continue working here for the years to come.”







