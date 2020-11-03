Percy Thomson Art Gallery: Fibreworks exhibition on display

Supreme award winner Janette Theobald with her work Home of the Patupaiarehe. Photo / Supplied

Fibreworks, the biennial exhibition by Taranaki Creative Fibre, is currently showing at Percy Thomson Gallery.

This exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the Creative Fibre New Zealand.

The group covers a wide array of fibre-art disciplines including weaving, knitting, spinning, felting and dyeing.

Many of the artists hold national awards and are experts in manipulating natural fibre into creative texture and form.

Fibre art can be considered as both new and an old form of art. The use of fibrous materials and the appearance of the woven, knitted, printed, or in other ways treated materials has long appeared during history.

Traditionally, fibrous materials emerged as functional objects but in the aftermath of the World War II and with further investigation into the nature of an art object, fibre art slowly became a force in its own right.

There are more than 3000 members country-wide and several groups throughout Taranaki meet on a regular basis and welcome new members.

Local groups have noticed a rise in new members which, they say, can be attributed directly to the effects of Covid lockdown.

Prizes have been awarded across several categories which range from design expertise to the use of colour and specific fibres such as silk, alpaca, flax, wool, linen and cotton including a recycled category.

There is also an award for a first-time entrant to encourage new members and another award for the most creative use of New Zealand design or materials, with particular reference to Taranaki.

Supreme winner Janette Theobald with a triptych titled Home of the Patupaiarehe, said her winning work was Inspired by the white basket fungus found on Mount Taranaki.

The basket is 'left over' when the fungi (described diversely as mushroom, egg, puffball) rupture, leaving behind the spongy, lattice-like white basket.

Experienced craftspeople will be on hand for visitors to speak. The exhibition runs until November 15.