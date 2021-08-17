People need to continue scanning and signing in to businesses, says Taranaki medical officer of health

All businesses are required to provide a QR code for people to scan in, as well as an alternative way for people to record their visit if they don't have the Covid tracer app.

Now is not the time to get complacent when it comes to recording your movements for Covid tracing purposes, says Taranaki District Health Board medical officer of Health, Dr Jonathan Jarman.

Under Covid-19 legislation, businesses are required to display the Covid-19 tracer app QR codes and the public is encouraged to scan them when entering a premises. For people without the app on their phone, businesses are also required to have other systems and processes in place to enable contact tracing of people who do not use the NZ COVID Tracer app.

While businesses are doing their part, not all Kiwis appear to be however, and while the NZ Covid Tracer app now has nearly three million registered users, just over 621,500 scans were recorded in a 24-hour count over last Friday to Saturday.

Dr Jarman says using the app is an important tool in the fight against Covid-19.

"The NZ Covid Tracer app helps you keep track of where you have been. It's quite surprising how many people we have contact with each day. One example is going to the supermarket. Using the app is one thing we can all do to speed up contact tracing if there is a case of Covid-19 in the community."

Taranaki District Health Board medical officer of Health, Dr Jonathan Jarman. Photo / supplied

A Stratford Press reporter visited supermarkets in the district and found a shockingly low average number of people appeared to scan or sign in. Over a 20-minute period at the first supermarket visited, of 55 shoppers entering the store, just five stopped to either scan or sign in. At the second supermarket visited, our reporter observed 63 shoppers enter the store in the 20-minute timeframe, with a total of seven stopping to scan or sign in, making an average across both stores of around 10 per cent of shoppers visibly signing or scanning in.

Both supermarkets have their QR codes displayed elsewhere in the store so it is possible more shoppers did sign in later during their visit.

Elsewhere in town, observations showed a similar story when it came to signing or scanning in at the first point of entry. In one business, 12 people walked past the QR code prominently displayed outside. 10 of those 12 then used an app on their phone to collect loyalty points on a different app on their phone, it doesn't appear to be a lack of technology know-how to blame for the low numbers scanning in, but rather a lack of willingness.

Min McKay, deputy chair of the Stratford Business Association, says members are encouraged to ensure they provide both a QR code and a manual sign option.

"It's great to see customers given a choice and the opportunity to be able to easily sign in when they enter our local businesses. We have previously provided instructions for our members and followers on how to download and use the Covid Tracker App.

"We regularly share through our social media channels updates on Covid-19 to ensure that our members are best informed."

Dr Jarman says when people don't scan in, it slows down any potential response to an outbreak.

"Not scanning in makes it much harder to find people who were at a location of interest. This slows down the public health response, which of course favours more spread of the virus. The main thing that stops us having to go into a hard lockdown if the virus pops up is how quickly we can break the chain of transmission."

While Covid-19 vaccination numbers are increasing, and vaccinated people are both less likely to be hospitalised from Covid-19, or pass on the virus to another, that doesn't mean we don't need to continue to scan in, he says, adding no vaccine gives 100 per cent protection.

"Now is not the time to be complacent. We have increasing vaccination, but not nearly enough to stop the delta variant... we are always two steps behind this virus. A large number of people not scanning makes us even slower to respond."

Dr Jarman says everyone can do their bit to help in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

"Covid-19 is a social virus, it needs people to spread. When we do things like washing our hands, staying home when sick, scanning in wherever we go, and getting the Covid-19 vaccination, we're breaking potential chains of transmission. We are not only protecting ourselves, we're also protecting those most at risk such as older people and those with underlying illnesses. The new delta variant is going to be a much harder virus to put back into the box if we start to get cases here."

As part of the fight against Covid-19, a community clinic is taking place in Stratford on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The clinic is open to all Stratford residents along with anyone living in any part of rural Taranaki. Bookings for the community clinic can be made online at BookMyVaccine.nz using the access code BD8SUD5QH3, or by calling 0800 28 29 26 and giving the code to the person that answers. Your second dose appointment will be made automatically at the same time. Anyone aged 16 and over can be vaccinated at this clinic.