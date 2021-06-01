People invited to pop in to Stratford group focused on friendship

The group is open to all ages, and people from all walks of life. Photo / Ilona Hanne

People are encourage to "pop in" to a weekly friendship group in Stratford.

Group member Lynley Petersen says it is a great way to meet new people, form friendships and enjoy a delicious morning tea.

The group meets at the Stratford Baptist Church hall on Portia St, but Lynley says it isn't exclusive to church members.

"Not at all. The group isn't about preaching or anything. There is no pressure to join the church, it's about reaching people and helping people make connections with others in their community."

Marjorie Inger is another member of the group and says it is a great way to meet people and stay connected.

"Some people can suddenly find themselves alone, when they are widowed for example, or if their family members have moved away over the years. Moving to a new town can also mean you don't know many people and need to find ways to connect with the local community. Any of these things can be isolating.

"The group gives people the opportunity to meet new people, to find connections with others and have a bit of company on a regular basis."

She says they don't just welcome new people to come along, but they welcome new ideas as well.

"If people come along and want to play cards or board games or do crochet or something, we are happy to try things out. It's much more fun trying out a hobby or craft in company, and we would love to hear people's ideas on what they would like to do at the group."

The current members of the group all have different skills and interests, she says.

"That's what makes it interesting. The one common thing is everyone here is supportive, people coming along will truly find themselves amongst friends."

Lynley says everyone is welcome to come along.

"It's for everyone, any age, any background."

She says the current group members are committed to making sure there are no barriers to anyone joining.

"If people don't have transport, then they can give me a call and we can help with that."

As well as company and conversation, the group also enjoys a morning tea together each week, put together by Lynley.

"We can cater to any needs with diet, gluten free and other things."

Need to know: Pop In group. Every Wednesday 10.30am-12.30pm at the Stratford Baptist Church hall, 74 Portia St. Contact Lynley on 027 389 9179 for more information.