Overall winner Leo Jecentho with the Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy and Mighty Mix Dog Food chief executive John Walker. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Mighty Mix Indoor Sheep Dog Trial held its 13th annual event.

The event took place in the TSB Stadium at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds. There were 202 actual runs, with 19 women competitors who between them ran 45 dogs.

Robyn Stephens and Jake made the finals and came fourth overall.

Whanganui Centre was well represented with last year's winner Merv Williams and Brim from Raetihi back to defend their title.

Merv's brother Peter Williams from Hawke's Bay had an absolutely stunning weekend, making the top 15 finalists with four dog placings. He placed second with Guide, third with Star, 7th with Roger and 15th with Neve.

Mighty Mix chief executive John Walker presenting a $3000 donation to Peter McDonald from the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter. Photo/ Supplied

Leo Jecentho from the Waikato spoilt Peter's party, taking out the top prize and the Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy with Rob. Leo has won this event before.

The club donated $3000 to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

This annual event is one of the most popular on the indoor showring calendar and caters for all classes of competitors and dogs.

The venue is just a superb place to hold this event at this time of the year, there is no way it could be held outdoors.

Trial entry secretary Brenda O'Leary from Fordell, who is also the Whanganui Dog Trial Centre's publicity officer, says the trial even taking place was a massive effort.

"With members and helpers going down with Covid daily leading up to the trial. Club president Ian Smith from Waverley is the calm head in the eye of a storm and steered the club through."

Taranaki's new centre president Ken Lobb from Whangamomona was massive and put in a few miles, helping out and even managed to get back to compete in the runoff despite having a digger working on his farm.

Peter Williams with his team, Neve, Roger, Guide and Star all made a great effort. Photo/ Supplied

The Brewer Brothers supplied the sheep for the event. Judge Laurie Horsfall from Hawke's Bay said it was the best final he had ever Judged.

The clubs are thankful for all the sponsors that made the event happen. Donations were received from Pub Charity Limited and Toi Foundation.

The major sponsors of the event were: John Walker and Jan Wilson from Mighty Mix Dog Food Limited, PalaMountains Vitapower Whanganui, Brendon Back from Taranaki Steelformers Ltd, Farmlands Hāwera, Whanganui Veterinary Services, Whanganui Farm Supplies and Sandford Rural Carriers.

Results:

Final: 1st L Jecentho and Rob, 98.75pts, 2nd P Williams and Guide 98.5pts, 3rd P Williams and Star, 97.25pts, 4th R Stephens and Jake 96.5pts, 5th C Baker and Ned 96.25pts, 6th B Bruce and Susan 95.75pts, 7th P Williams and Roger 95pts, 8th H Ingles and Lou 93.75pts, 9th V Marfell and Shine 93.5pts, 10th L Grattan and Brooke 93.25pts, 11th B Gower and Phillip 91pts, 12th K Lobb and Kris 87.5pts, 13th G Northcott and Debbie 86.5pts, 14th L Grattan and Crew 85.5pts, 15th P Williams and Neve 80pts.

Open/maiden: 1st G Northcott and Debbie 97.75pts, 2nd D Morris and Snow 89.5pts, 3rd B O'Leary and Kobe 85.70pts.

Open/Inter dog: 1st G Northcott and Debbie 97.75pts, 2nd P Williams and Neve 95.75pts, 3rd P Williams and Roger 93pts.

Inter person/inter dog: 1st Vicki Morris and Lace 90.5pts, 2nd M Elliot and Lee 90pts, 3rd B Gilbert and Joe 88.5pts.

Inter person/maiden dog: 1st D Shaw and Trump 87.25pts, 2nd Maryanne Barry and Jessie 85.5pts, 3rd B Gilbert and Ash 83pts.

Maiden person/maiden dog: 1st Christine Nielson 90.5pts, 2nd Heather McGramachan and Radar 87pts 3rd A Roche and Pete 80pts.

Novice: 1st A Roche and Pete 80pts, 2nd Donna McLean and Flare 78pts.