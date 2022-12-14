All the pupils at Pembroke School were involved in performing Shakespeare Rocks.

The life and times of the bard himself took centre-stage last week when pupils from Pembroke School put on an end-of-year play.

Principal Wendy Single says the “vibrant performance” by the cast and crew was well received by all who attended the show at Stratford’s TET Kings Theatre last Thursday evening.

“The audience was thrilled with the quality of the performance, which involved all the pupils from Pembroke School acting out scenes.”

Paparazzi Painter (Joby Goble), Queen (Khloe Goble) and Will (Cooper Branson).

The show, Shakespeare Rocks, re-imagined the life of Shakespeare with a modern twist, as told through his fictional diary, and featured 10-year-old Cooper Branson in the role of Shakespeare. As well as the bard, characters included Romeo and Juliet, sorcerers and even a paparazzi painter.

Characters were brought to life thanks in part to the “wonderful costumes” provided by Patsy Commerford, wardrobe mistress of The Abbey - the costume hire division of Stratford on Stage, says Wendy.

She says the audience enjoyed the show, and while she says putting on a show and performing it at the King’s Theatre was a first for the school, she says it “won’t be the last, with children already asking when they can do the next one”.