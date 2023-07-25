Pembroke School pupils dressed up during their visit.

Pembroke School pupils, staff and whānau took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated the school’s 130th birthday with a trip to a local historic site.

Principal Wendy Single says a trip to Taranaki Pioneer Village was the “perfect way” to celebrate the school’s history, as the village contains an important part of the school’s history.

“We visited the old Pembroke School building at the village. It was a relocatable building. While we’re unsure when it was moved to Taranaki Pioneer Village and when the current school building was built, it shows our school has a lot of history in the area.”

She says the visit was a way for the pupils to understand how life was very different for pupils when the school first opened, to how life is today.

“It helps them develop a greater appreciation of the work that’s gone on in the last 130 years that’s made the school and town what it is today.”

She says when the school opened in 1893 it had 26 pupils.

“Now we have 94.”

Staff also dressed up on the day.

This wasn’t the school’s first time visiting the village, she says.

“We went there last year to celebrate 129 years. The kids loved it and it was a highlight of their year. Celebrating helps us acknowledge the work put into this school and helps us appreciate where we are now.”

Pembroke School head boy Torrean Buchanan, 11, says his favourite part of the visit was the train ride.

“It was a whole lot of fun. We also saw some chickens as well which was pretty cool.”

Head girl Ruby Crofskey, 12, says she learnt a lot during the visit.

“I was interested in the old clothing. It’s so different to what we wear today. I also liked learning about how they washed those clothes in the past. It wasn’t as simple as putting it in a machine.”

Wendy says the Taranaki Pioneer Village volunteers made the day fun for all involved.

“They are just incredible. They went above and beyond to make the day enjoyable for all of us.”







