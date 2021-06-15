Pembroke pupils put on their pyjamas for a good cause

Ashleigh, Izzy and Ayla were happy to wear their pyjamas to school for the day. Photo / Supplied

Ashleigh, Izzy and Ayla were happy to wear their pyjamas to school for the day. Photo / Supplied

Pembroke School pupils, and staff, wore their pyjamas to school for a good cause recently.

Principal Wendy Single says the school got involved in the Kai Kitchen fundraising PJ Day after a member of the school's Parent Teacher Association read about the idea on Facebook.

Spiderman friends Aaron and Rex enjoyed being superheroes for the day. Photo / Supplied

Wendy says the school was happy to get behind "this great cause", adding she herself didn't need much persuading to agree to wear her pyjamas to work for the day.

"We had a super comfy and fun day swapping our uniforms for our onesies and PJs while raising money for a very important initiative. "

Twinning it - pupil Ashleigh was all smiles when she saw principal Mrs Single was also rocking some unicorn PJs for the day. Photo / Supplied

The Kai Kitchen Trust's pyjama day initiative helps the local charitable group provide new and warm pyjamas to all the children the charity helps through their lunch programme.

Thanks to numerous businesses and schools supporting the idea by making a gold coin donation and swapping their work clothes and uniforms for pyjamas for the day, the charity is able to continue keeping Taranaki tamariki warm and fed.

This year, a donation of $1000 from Fonterra has meant the trust has also been able to provide the children with a cosy blanket to go with their new pyjamas.

To find out more about the work the Kai Kitchen Trust does, or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheKaiKitchen