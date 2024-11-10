Farmers in the Whanganui electorate, especially those in South Taranaki and Stratford, have been very direct with me about freshwater farm plans.

Thousands of farmers around the country had been in a race against time.

It was a race to have freshwater farm plans drawn up and certified by their respective regional councils, and then be subject to an ongoing audit regime.

The Government has, however, listened to farmers and given them a reprieve.

On Wednesday, October 23, the third reading of the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill was held, and the bill was passed.

Under this legislation rollout of the plans has been paused while the Government makes some fundamental changes, ensuring the system is affordable and practical for farmers and growers.

Taranaki Federated Farmers president Leedom Gibbs recently said unrealistic targets “will not only send some farming businesses broke, they’ll destroy Taranaki’s economy”.

Over the past six years farmers faced a torrent of regulation and red tape that placed more and more time demands on them.

In the third reading debate my colleagues talked about regional councils “holding the productive sector to ransom”.

One talked of having been farming long enough to remember a time when the relationship between our councils and our farmers was constructive and productive and believes it is possible those days could return.

I think our farmers need certainty, which I don’t think the previous legislation provided, and I believe farmers do not need to be told by bureaucrats what to do.

Both Federated Farmers and Dairy NZ have applauded the pause, calling it a case of common sense finally prevailing.

During last year’s election, National committed to “get Wellington out of farming”.

This is exactly the sentiment behind the legislation to pause the rollout of farm plans that has now passed into law.

Instead of creating unnecessary roadblocks for them, this National-led Government wants to encourage farmers to do what they do best; and be the best in the world in the process.