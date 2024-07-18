Advertisement
Partnership to add whānau rooms to Taranaki Base Hospital’s new wing

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Tui Ora Pou Whakahaere Tahua (chief financial officer) Scott Jackson, centre, in front of the new East Wing building with Heather Kadlec and Grant Carter from the Taranaki Health Foundation.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s new East Wing building will have two whānau rooms thanks to a partnership between Tui Ora and the Taranaki Health Foundation.

The whānau rooms, which will be located in the 20-bed acute assessment unit and ICU wards, will be a comfortable and welcoming place for whānau to gather while their loved one is in the hospital.

The rooms will be homely and big enough for large groups to come together and connect during what is often a stressful time.

Tui Ora Pou Whakahaere Tahua (chief financial officer) Scott Jackson said Tui Ora’s holistic approach to health meant they wrapped a korowai (cloak) of support around anyone facing challenges to their wellbeing, including their whānau.

“Helping the Taranaki Health Foundation and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in Taranaki to provide a welcoming, comforting space for whānau at a time when their loved ones need them the most is very much part of our kaupapa [policy].”

Taranaki Base Hospital is undergoing major development with the construction of the new East Wing building, Taranaki Cancer Centre and the newly announced Mental Health Rehabilitation Facility.

The Taranaki Health Foundation aims to raise extra funds to provide enhancements beyond the standard level of care to provide Taranaki with the best equipment and facilities possible.

An architect's render of the ICU whānau room being sponsored by Tui Ora.
Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole said it was a once-in-50-year opportunity.

“Investing in enhancements now, while these fantastic new facilities are being developed, will have a positive impact on patients and their families for many years to come.”

The partnership with Tui Ora is part of Taranaki Health Foundation’s Room to Dream initiative which offers businesses, community groups and individuals the opportunity to sponsor rooms throughout the hospital.

Room sponsorships range from $8000 to $75,000 depending on the level of specialisation of each room.

