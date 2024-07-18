Tui Ora Pou Whakahaere Tahua (chief financial officer) Scott Jackson, centre, in front of the new East Wing building with Heather Kadlec and Grant Carter from the Taranaki Health Foundation.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s new East Wing building will have two whānau rooms thanks to a partnership between Tui Ora and the Taranaki Health Foundation.

The whānau rooms, which will be located in the 20-bed acute assessment unit and ICU wards, will be a comfortable and welcoming place for whānau to gather while their loved one is in the hospital.

The rooms will be homely and big enough for large groups to come together and connect during what is often a stressful time.

Tui Ora Pou Whakahaere Tahua (chief financial officer) Scott Jackson said Tui Ora’s holistic approach to health meant they wrapped a korowai (cloak) of support around anyone facing challenges to their wellbeing, including their whānau.

“Helping the Taranaki Health Foundation and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in Taranaki to provide a welcoming, comforting space for whānau at a time when their loved ones need them the most is very much part of our kaupapa [policy].”