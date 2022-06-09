At last year's trial 10-year-old Joe Smith and Skie with sheep safely in the 'U' obstacle in the Novice class. Photo/ Supplied

Some of the country's best heading dogs will be competing in Taranaki next month.

From July 2 to 4, over 200 heading dogs and their owners will be competing in the Mighty Mix Dog Food Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Championship in Hāwera at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds.

All classes of man/woman and dog will be covered, and they all have a chance of winning the converted first prize.

The 200 plus entries will be competing for prize money of $4000 and spot prizes.

Each year, the Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Club raises money and alternates between two vital community services, St John Hāwera and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter. This year the club will be raising funds for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

The club has tremendous support from sponsors, businesses, the wider Taranaki region and throughout the country to make events like this possible.

The competition starts at 7am each day and continues until 6pm with the top 14 finalists having a runoff in the championship finals on Sunday which will start after 11am.

The event is free entry, with refreshments available.

The public is welcome to come inside out of the cold, have a hot drink, something to eat and enjoy the competition. Caterer Michelle Woollet from Pātea will be available on site.

For more information contact president Ian Smith 027 474 9235 or entries secretary Brenda O'Leary 027 292 2173. For more information visit the Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trials Mighty Mix Facebook page.

The Details:

What: Mighty Mix Dog Food Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Championship

When: July 2 to 4

Where: Egmont A&P Showgrounds, Hāwera

Free entry, and refreshments are available.