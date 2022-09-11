Popping in pink: Bright colours paired with softer colours make an outfit that will cheer up any workplace. Photo / Supplied

The fuchsia of fashion is bright, especially when you can buy an outfit as gorgeous as this one for $30.

This outfit, modelled by Rebecca Johnson, will be for sale at the Taranaki Women's refuge pop-up shop event which takes place later this month.

Rebecca's taken on a pop-up styling challenge, using pre-loved clothes that will be for sale at the pop-up, to create some amazing outfits that she is showcasing on social media each day in the lead-up to the event.

The Stratford Press will feature one of Rebecca's outfits as an Outfit of the Week in the paper every week this month.

This week's pick is pretty in pink, with Rebecca styling these lovely office suitable dove grey pants from Dottie with a vintage hot pink turtleneck and equally bright cropped-sleeve blazer. Priced at a ridiculously cheap total of $30 for the entire outfit, readers will be able to find these clothes plus plenty of other great fashion items and accessories at the Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop

When: September 24-October 2

Where: New Plymouth Raceway, La Mer Lounge

A ticketed pre-sale evening takes place on September 23, then the shop is open to the public daily from September 24, with free entry.

Want to help? Donations for the pop-up shop are accepted until September 15. In Stratford, donations can be dropped off at Govett Quilliam, corner Broadway and Fenton, or at the Stratford Press office, 178 Broadway, Stratford.

More details: www.taranakiwomensrefuge.co.nz.