Tea dresses are always in fashion and this one certainly makes a pretty addition to a summer wardrobe. Photo / Supplied

Tea dresses are always in fashion and this one certainly makes a pretty addition to a summer wardrobe. Photo / Supplied

Since they were first designed in the 1930s, tea dresses have been a fashion favourite for many, with their summery, pretty styling making them the perfect outfit to wear to morning teas, for days in the office or for summer strolls in the park.

This size-14 vintage black-and-white tea dress, modelled by Rebecca Johnson, will be for sale at the Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop event, which takes place from Friday this week. Priced at just $15, the dress is one of the many great scores you will be able to find at the event, which features men and women's clothing in all sizes and styles.

Rebecca's taken on a pop-up styling challenge, using pre-loved clothes that will be for sale at the pop-up, to create some amazing outfits she is showcasing on social media each day in the lead-up to the event.

The Stratford Press has featured a selection of Rebecca's outfits this month, with readers telling us they have looked forward to seeing what outfit made the pick on page 2 each week.

While this is the final week we will feature Rebecca's picks, from Friday this week you can find your own outfits of the week, the month or even the year, at the pop-up shop in New Plymouth.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop

When: September 24-October 2

Where: New Plymouth Raceway, La Mer Lounge

A ticketed pre-sale evening takes place on September 23, then the shop is open to the public daily from September 24, with free entry.

More details: www.taranakiwomensrefuge.co.nz.