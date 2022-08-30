Monochrome stripes get a lift of colour in this outfit. Photo / supplied

"Stripes never go out of fashion if you read between the lines of seasonal trends. They are the ultimate pattern worn all year round, day and night."

Rebecca Johnson says a bold and bright statement coat like this red one help put the finishing touch to a bright and fashionable look that is perfect for lifting your mood and keeping you warm in this wet and cold weather.

She's taken on a pop-up styling challenge, using pre-loved clothes to create some amazing outfits that will be for sale at the Taranaki Women's refuge pop-up shop event, which takes place next month.

For this bold and bright look Rebecca teamed a Capture red coat (size 12) with a Foil Striped Dress (size 14).

The Stratford Press will feature one of Rebecca's outfits as an Outfit of the Week in the paper every week leading up to the event.

Readers will be able to find the clothes featured, plus plenty of other great fashion items and accessories at the Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop next month.

The details:

What: Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop

When: September 24-October 2

Where: New Plymouth Raceway, La Mer Lounge

A ticketed pre-sale evening takes place on September 23, then the shop is open to the public, free entry, daily from September 24.

Want to help: Donations for the pop-up shop are accepted until September 15. In Stratford, donations can be dropped off at Govett Quilliam, corner Broadway and Fenton, or at the Stratford Press office, 178 Broadway, Stratford.

More details: www.taranakiwomensrefuge.co.nz