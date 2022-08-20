This week's outfit of the week styled and modelled by Rebecca Johnson. Photo / supplied

"If you can't be in Paris, dress like you are."

Rebecca Johnson says clothes can brighten the dullest of winter days, and this gorgeous outfit she is modelling certainly proves her point!

This wine and raspberry-coloured combo is perfect for wearing to the office or out in the evening and combines a vintage velvet blazer from Seduce in a size 10-12 with a silky slipdress in a size 12.

Rebecca has taken on a pop-up styling challenge, using pre-loved clothes that will be for sale at the Taranaki Women's refuge pop-up shop event which takes place next month, to create some amazing outfits.

The Stratford Press will feature one of Rebecca's outfits as an Outfit of the Week in the paper every week leading up to the event.

Readers will be able to find the clothes featured, plus plenty of other great fashion items and accessories at the Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop next month.

The details:

What: Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop

When: September 24-October 2

Where: New Plymouth Raceway, La Mer Lounge

A ticketed pre-sale evening takes place on September 23, then the shop is open to the public, free entry, daily from September 24.

Want to help: Donations for the pop-up shop are accepted until September 15. In Stratford, donations can be dropped off at Govett Quilliam, corner Broadway and Fenton, or at the Stratford Press office, 178 Broadway, Stratford.

More details: www.taranakiwomensrefuge.co.nz