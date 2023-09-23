A bright yellow floral skirt by Trelise Cooper is paired with a vintage blouse for this classic look. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.

This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing from at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the week-long pop-up event in early October.

The Stratford Press is showcasing some of the fashion available, modelled by some of the community influencers and the team of volunteers behind the pop-up shop, in the lead-up to the October event.

This week, Women’s Refuge pop-up shop marketing and community engagement manager is pictured modelling a vintage blouse which pairs beautifully with an eye-catching Trelise Cooper skirt.

Dame Trelise Cooper is well known for creating gorgeous garments that make women look and feel fantastic. She is also one of the Taranaki Women’s Refuge Community Champions and has made considerable donations to the pop-up clothing shop since it began, making the shop a great place to find some wonderful Trelise Cooper pieces for sale. The skirt modelled by Rebecca is one of several great Trelise Cooper items that will be for sale in this year’s pop-up, covering a range of sizes and styles.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale

When: Saturday, October 6, to Sunday, October 15

Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway

Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram