Ostler's Gardens Charitable Trust in Taranaki makes first donation

Trustees Brian Jeffares, Jill Williams and Peter Death with Dr Michael Taylor (far right) standing by the school greenhouse, which will be recovered as part of the project. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A Taranaki couple's love of gardening is helping nurture future generations of horticulturists and related projects.

The Ostler's Gardens Charitable Trust was formed in 2007 by Maureen Ostler, who wanted to share the benefits of the garden she and her husband Arthur had so loved, with the Stratford community. That garden, known as the Ostlers Gardens, is well known in Taranaki, having been a popular feature in garden festivals over the years.

When Maureen formed the trust, the intention was that returns from the property would be enough to sustain the garden for future generations to enjoy, however, in the months before she died in January 2018, it was becoming clear the changing economic environment meant the projections no longer stacked up, and Maureen was aware alternative options would need to be considered.

Peter Death, one of six current trustees of the trust, says while Maureen died before those options could be fully considered, he and his fellow trustees are confident she would be pleased with the direction the trust has since taken.

With a considerable amount of money required to meet all the needed health and safety and maintenance requirements to keep the gardens open to the public, trustees made the decision to instead sell the property, using the subsequent funds to support horticultural education in the community, he says.

"This was an area Maureen was passionate about, and she would be very pleased with the opportunities the trust will be able to provide and fund."

Peter and his fellow trustees, Brian Jeffares, Jill Williams, Colin Morrison, Neil Volzke and Rod Gordon, are committed to staying true to Maureen's wishes regarding the trust, with a focus on supporting horticultural initiatives and projects in the community.

Jill, Brian and Peter recently visited Stratford High School, the recipient of the trust's first donation. Brian says the $6900 donation will be used in a range of ways by the school.

"The money is going to help fund a range of horticulturally based projects within the school grounds, from recovering the school greenhouse and replanting the school garden, to funding some planting at the front of the school."

Deputy principal Dr Michael Taylor says the school community "greatly appreciate" the donation, which will be put to good use in the school.

The school is part of the national Enviroschools Programme, he says, and students will benefit from a range of initiatives planned in future years.

Jill, a niece of Maureen and Arthur, says the couple would have been happy to see their legacy living on in this way. The couple had been passionate about horticulture, and opened their garden to the public for many years. In fact, the couple first opened their garden to visitors in 1985, when the Stratford Lions Club approached them to see if they would open their gardens over Labour Weekend, for which the Lions club could charge a small entry fee as a fundraiser.

"That was prior to there being a garden festival as we know them know in Taranaki," says Peter. When the garden festival did begin in the region, Maureen was one of the founding trustees for the Festival Trust, he says.