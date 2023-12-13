Opunake High School's 2024 head students: deputy head boy Caleb Neil, head boy Luke Forysth, head girl Charlie Carr and deputy head girl Cheska-Loureen Centeno.

The 2024 student head students at Ōpunake High School have been announced.

The announcement was made at the school’s senior prizegiving on October 26.

The 2024 head boy is Luke Forysth and the head girl is Charlie Carr (both 16). They will be joined by deputy head boy Caleb Neil and deputy head girl Cheska-Loureen Centeno (also 16) in leading the school in the new year.

Luke says he was encouraged by teachers to apply for the role.

“I had heaps of people tell me to give it a go. I’m glad I did.”

Next year, he is taking maths, physics, recreation, physical education, and biology. He says he wants to pursue a sports-related or outdoor-based career.

“I would love to play professional rugby. I also want to travel to the Maldives and Santorini.”

Sports is a big part of Luke’s life both during school hours and outside of them.

“My favourite subjects are recreation and physical education. Outside of school I’m involved in heaps of sporting activities.”

His advice for new year-nine students is to make memories.

“Have fun because the years go as fast as people say they do.”

Head girl Charlie Carr agrees that new students should make the most of their school years.

“Always try your best and take the opportunities that come your way.”

Like Luke, Charlie also enjoys sports.

“I play soccer, hockey, basketball and netball.”

She is studying statistics, English, physical education, biology and scholarship biology. She wants a career that involves biology and the outdoors.

“I would like to head to university after finishing high school, preferably Canterbury or Victoria. I’m not sure what I would like to study yet. I also would love to travel, really anywhere and everywhere.”

Her favourite memory at the school so far is playing soccer with her team.

“I especially like the team van rides and Maccas runs after soccer games, especially after winning. I’m looking forward to making the most of spending time with all my friends in our last year at high school.”

Caleb, the school’s deputy head boy, can’t wait for the opportunities his leadership role will give him.

“I can make something of my last year of high school. It will help wrap up this section of my life on a good note, making the most of it all.”

He is taking statistics, Māori and scholarship calculus, physics, chemistry and English.

“In the future, I want to study medicine either at Otago or abroad. My career goal is to become a doctor specialising in either radiology or paediatrics.”

Caleb is a member of the school’s DREAMS team (Diligence, Respect, Exceeding Expectations, Aroha and Mana), an initiative that rewards students for displaying the school’s goals. He is also a Hāpu Kaiarahi (house leader) and part of KidsCan and SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving).

He says making the most of opportunities is important.

“You find them and take them. Never be afraid of challenges.”

Deputy head girl Cheska-Loureen is also part of the school’s DREAMS team and SADD.

“I’m also a member of the sustainability group and the school’s student Board of Trustee representative. Outside of school, I play volleyball and netball.”

She says it wasn’t until year 11 that she thought about applying for a leadership position.

“I wanted to apply for it as I noticed we’ve had only a few diverse leaders at our school. I wanted to bring diversity into these roles because I wanted students to have a diverse role model to look up to.”

She is taking English, statistics, geography, health, and environmental studies.

“I want to work in the hospitality industry, becoming a stewardess and then a real estate agent when I’m older.”

She says it’s important to be kind to other students and teachers.

“I encourage future year 9 students to make a good impression, take every leadership opportunity and participate.”







