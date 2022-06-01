Steph Lewis pictured with her children - baby Flynn and his big sister Scarlett. Photo / supplied



Opinion:

One month ago Rob, Scarlett and I became a family of four when we welcomed Flynn into the world. We had a bit of a bumpy start and had to spend some time in the Neonatal ICU in Wellington.

However, Flynn is doing much better now and we are back home. Scarlett is over the moon to be a big sister and adores her little brother.

I want to thank my amazing midwife for her support, the doctors, nurses and SCBU team who helped look after me and Flynn in Whanganui Hospital, the Life Flight team who flew our wee boy to Wellington, the doctors and nurses in NICU, and the friendly team at Ronald McDonald House.

I also want to thank our families who looked after Scarlett for us. It really does take a village, and we are so grateful for the support of family and friends over the last few weeks.

It was far from the start we imagined, but we love having Flynn in our lives, even if we are up every couple of hours during the night for feeding at the moment.

I'm going to take a few more weeks to spend with my family and to recover before diving back into work. In the meantime my awesome team are available to help in the Whanganui and Hāwera offices and some of my Labour caucus colleagues will be helping out.