Home / Stratford Press

Operatunity bringing music of Mario Lanza to Taranaki

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Operatunity's three tenors - Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Benjamin Makisi and Derek Hill.

Opera and classical music fans will recognise the music and songs featured in Operatunity’s latest concert which is touring New Zealand between now and August 5.

The 3 Tenors Tribute to Mario Lanza will feature the songs that Lanza became famous for, including Be my Love, Granada, and The Last Rose of Summer, as well as songs from the Student Prince and favourite Neapolitan and opera shows, telling the story of the singer born in Philadelphia to Italian parents.

Lanza is widely cited as being the inspiration for many singers, including Italian Luciano Pavarotti and Spaniards Plácido Domingo and José Carreras - who hit headlines across the world in 1990 when they performed at the close of the Football World Cup in Rome as the “The Three Tenors”.

Operatunity’s own 3 tenors - Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Benjamin Makisi and Derek Hill, will perform Lanza’s famous songs, and together with the great talents of singers Amanda Atlas, Karl Perigo, and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones tell his life story during the concert.

The details:

What: Operatunity presents 3 Tenors Tribute to Mario Lanza

When: Friday, July 19. Doors open 10am, concert starts at 11

Where: Citywestchurch, 62c Poplar Grove, New Plymouth

More info: Tickets via operatunity.co.nz. Morning tea provided with ticket




