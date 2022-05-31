The online workshop has two separate sessions to make it more accessible. Photo/ Unsplash

An online workshop will give rural people the tools to prioritise their wellbeing and handle stress.

The workshop is being run by Agri-Women's Development Trust. General manager Lisa Sims says the workshop was designed specifically to support rural people as they navigate the pressures of change and uncertainty.

"It's a short, practical, interactive way for rural men and women to develop a more resilient mindset, and connect with others doing the same."

She says with many rural women and men trying to front-foot change right now, it's important to focus on personal wellbeing.

"While mindset training is not new – it needs to be practical, relevant and relatable to rural people. Know your Mindset. Do what Matters is run by accredited professionals, experienced farmers and rural professionals, and includes breakout spaces where everyday people connect to share stories and examples.

"The online format also enables rural people to participate from the comfort of home."

She says the event works to three outcomes.

"They are understanding the impact of pressure on our thinking and behaviour, pausing to clarify our priorities and identifying meaningful actions. To date, the programme has supported 300+ rural women and men through everyday challenges like navigating tough family conversations, prioritising downtime or building a strong team culture."

Lisa says the workshop runs across two sessions, making it accessible.

"It's been great to see rural people stepping up to develop a healthy, resilient mindset. With less than half of the spaces remaining for the June 7 and 9 programmes, we encourage people to get in quick for this valuable workshop."

The Details:

What: Know your Mindset. Do what Matters 2022 online workshop.

When: Online one: June 7, 7pm-8.30pm, June 14, 7pm-9pm. Online two session: June 9, 7pm-8.30pm, June 16, 7pm-9pm.

Registrations: visit www.awdt.org.nz/programmes/know-your-mindset-do-what-matters/