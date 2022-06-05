One person seriously injured in car crash in Stratford

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, crashed into a tree near Stratford High School. Photo / Ilona Hanne

One person has been seriously injured in a car crash in Stratford on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson says police observed the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on Fenton St at around 12.45am on Monday.

"The Police unit approached the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, however it fled and almost immediately crashed into a tree near the intersection of Fenton Street and Swansea Road."

Police were not in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital, while three others received minor injuries. Inquiries into the circumstances around the crash are ongoing, says the police spokesperson.