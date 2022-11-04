Each class learned a traditional or modern dance for their class's country. Photo / Supplied

Each class learned a traditional or modern dance for their class's country. Photo / Supplied

Stratford Primary School pupils have been on the big screen, featuring in their own movie.

Part-time teacher Jo Todd directed and produced the feature-length film called Stratford Primary School Commonwealth Games Dance Project.

"With uncertain times created by Covid-19 and illnesses, this seemed to be the best way to ensure children didn't miss out on creating a production and also a way for the parents to see the movie, with three viewing times. We had a total of 400 people attend."

For the film, each class at the school was assigned a country they had to research and learn a traditional or modern dance from that country and create the country's flag.

The dances were taught and choreographed by school staff Jamie Bolger and Kim Chadwick.

Maz Bolger (8) and her sister Blake Bolger (11) were excited to work with their mum for the production.

Blake says she had a lot of fun learning the traditional Tongan women's dance.

"The girls learned a traditional Tongan dance and the boys learned the Tongan haka. It was very interesting to learn. My mum did a great job in choreographing the dances."

Maz says he and his 8-year-old friend Charlie Riddick's class learned a traditional Scottish dance.

"We wore kilts, which were different to what we normally wear. The production was hilarious and funny."

Jo says the production was a way the pupils could celebrate cultural diversity and learn traditional and modern dances.

"To do this the production was based on the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with each class taking their turn to present their flag and perform their traditional or modern dance."

Adam Haldane (12) had the important role of sports co-ordinator and was also featured in his class's Fijian dance.

"We wore the traditional dress and also learned about traditional Fijian cuisine. I liked learning about Fiji. I found it interesting."

Boston Cooper (6) also had an important role. He dressed up as a cheetah for his class's Tanzania performance.

"We performed the opening song from the Lion King. I quite liked the dance."

Jo says the production was a chance for parents and caregivers to see their children on screen.

"It was a very special moment. The movie gave each and every child the chance to shine."