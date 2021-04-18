Obituary: Simon Collins - cheeky champion for conservation

Simon Collins preparing Zoe (Western Brown kiwi) for release at the first kiwi release from Rotokare Scenic Reserve to Totara Block June 2020. Photo/ Supplied.

Simon was born in Dunedin, first son of Elizabeth and Roger. The family, including brother Daniel, spent many early years living overseas.

His father recently recalled carrying him in a backpack to art galleries and museums in Europe when he was a toddler. Simon's first language was French. Perhaps it was this early bilingual exposure that contributed to Simon's way with words.

Following a variety of early vocations, including painter and bar manager, Simon made his way to Penguin Place in Dunedin in 2000. It was here that his passion for conservation really took hold. Simon was a jack of all trades from tour bus driver to attending birds in the hospital. It was also here that Simon met his wife Trisha.

In 2008 Simon was looking for a change, and although uncertain about upheaving Trisha and son Tai from Dunedin, a decision was made to apply for a position at Rotokare Scenic Reserve in Taranaki. Trustees still remember their initial astonishment upon meeting Simon, as they were forced to confront their views on his unorthodox hairstyle.

However, the Trustees very quickly saw Simon's passion for conservation and wildlife and the rat tail was forgotten. Simon, Trisha and Tai moved to Taranaki and into the Rawhitiroa community.

Simon was chairman of the Rawhitiroa School BOT for a time and the family forged strong relationships throughout the community. Simon put in the hard mahi at Rotokare Scenic Reserve, laying strong foundations for what was to come.

Simon absolutely believed in the power of community, collaboration and collective vision. In a recent interview, Simon stated that "Rotokare Sanctuary is an example of the Taranaki community's determination to succeed and eagerness to work together. And the financial support of the community, and more than 40 significant partners or fundraising streams, has been crucial".

Simon, Trisha and Tai. Photo/ Supplied.

As Rotokare sanctuary manger, Simon had opportunity to progress Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust's vision through his unique style of leadership. He was a strong advocate with an indefatigable drive and commitment to conservation.

The Rotokare whānau was very important to Simon, he cared deeply about all the family of staff and volunteers, sensitive to everyone's moods and state of mind. There was always time for a laugh and a beer after the hard work on any project was done.

Simon was a natural leader, fluent speech maker and passionate conservationist whose eyes lit up when talking about Rotokare's part to play in regional and national conservation goals. He rarely took no for an answer, if you didn't agree with him it simply meant that he hadn't finished convincing you.

Matt Maitland, co-chair of Sanctuaries of NZ recently reminded us, that although Simon had no formal academic qualifications in the area of conservation, he could hold his own in any company and was respected throughout the conservation and sanctuaries communities of New Zealand.

Matt also acknowledged Simon as a leader of conservation in New Zealand, and because of New Zealand's international conservation record, Simon was also a leader in conservation internationally. Simon had an indefatigable drive and commitment to conservation and played a huge part in making Rotokare the incredible place it is.

Fiona Gordon, Deborah Clough, Simon Collins, and Allan Juffermans at the NZ Biosecurity Awards in November 2020. Photo/ Supplied.

In Simon's words -"Today, nine species have been translocated back into the sanctuary, three of which were extinct in Taranaki. The return, repopulation and then supply of native species is a multi-decade programme. Ultimately, the vision is to have the sanctuary 'spewing' out wildlife naturally to the surrounding environment This is the best possible example of what the Towards Predator-Free Taranaki vision is — and we are actually past that point within the sanctuary."

Simon lead the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust to be awesome. In 2019 the Trust won the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce not-for-profit business award. And in 2020 the Trust won the New Zealand Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award. Simon recognised the value of awards, as an appreciation of the hard work of the entire Rotokare whanau and as a useful advocacy tool for conservation in Taranaki in general.

In his words the Trust's job was to "kick-ass!" Simon passed suddenly, as a result of a heart attack, while out cycling on Saturday March 20. His input, insight and cheeky personality will be deeply missed by the people, communities and organisations who were fortunate to know and work with him.

A service to celebrate Simon's life was held at the May Alice Chapel in Stratford on March 27, 2021. It was not surprising that the chapel was packed, because Simon's life touched so many people. Friends, conservationists and former colleagues travelled from the length of the country, including Penguin Place, Dunedin and Whangarei to pay their respects and acknowledge his life's work.

A guard of honour by Rotokare whānau and haka by Taranaki rangatahi also acknowledged Simon's passing and his great achievements. In lieu of flowers that family requested that donations be made to Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust https://givealittle.co.nz/org/rotokare-scenic-reserve-trust

Both before and after the service, moving karakia, led by Tane Houston (Ngati Tupaia), at Rotokare helped with the passing of Simon's spirit. In a very uncommon occurrence, and an acknowledgement of the esteem that Ngati Tupaia held for Simon, his wairua was instilled as kaitiake at Rotokare.

Simon's legacy will live on. Always the advocate, Simon's consistent commitment brought so much life back to this region. His spirit remains strong at Rotokare.