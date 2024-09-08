Advertisement
Obituary: David West - community-minded and always ready to help

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
David West, pictured when he received his Outstanding Citizen's Award in 2020.

David Martin West (Ngāti Rangiwewehi and later acknowledged as Ngāruahine) was born on January 6, 1944 to Kathryn (Katie Wetini) and Raymond West in Rotorua.

He was one of six children - however, his father would later marry Cora and have one more child, bringing the total to seven. David, also known as Dave or Westy, spent his childhood in Rotorua and later moved to Taranaki, serving in the army for a short time.

In Taranaki he worked as a forestry worker in Te Wera and made numerous friends with a lot of the men on site. Up until his last days, he still had forestry mates he would see on occasion. Dave and his fellow workers would often venture to Stratford for their time off, and it was there he met and fell in love with Alison Ngataierua, who worked in the kitchen at the County Hotel.

Dave swept her off her feet, and soon after they married and began their life together. Soon they would welcome the first of their five children and moved to their forever home once their oldest son was 6.

Along with raising their five children, David and Alison were foster parents and would often take in children who needed a home. They were known to take in youths who often had tough lives and needed somewhere to lay their heads.

During his younger years, Dave worked for Fazackerley Mills in Stratford. He was very well-known for driving the sage-green tip truck around town.

A community-minded man, Dave was part of the original group that helped start Whakaahurangi Marae. He was also a huge part of the new build in the 1990s after it burned down in the late 80s.

Dave was a very active member of the Whakaahurangi Marae community and a chairman for many years. During this time he supervised people sentenced to preventive detention (PD). They would help Dave with the upkeep of the grounds at the marae.

Dave was also a Māori warden who would help in all manner of things, often going above and beyond the call of duty.

He was part of the Legion of Frontiersmen and was a familiar sight in town, helping with security for the stockcars, St Mary’s School, the Stratford Jockey Club, the Anzac Day Dawn Parade at the Stratford Cenotaph and many other events where security would be required.

Dave was also known for his volunteer service with Hato Hone St John over many years. During this time, he attended the stockcars, rugby games and other events that required standby medical care on-site.

In Dave’s later years, he worked for the Stratford Tanneries tanning sheep and beef skins for products. He also drove to Bulls and Te Kūiti from Stratford to deliver or pick up skins for the Stratford Tanneries. Once the tanneries shut down, Dave took up odd jobs to keep himself busy, including a security position at New World Stratford.

Dave was recognised for his great contribution to the Stratford community, receiving a Citizen’s Award in 1996 and an Outstanding Citizen’s Award in 2020.

He was an active part of St Andrew’s Church in his last days and enjoyed the many friendships he made there.

Dave left behind a huge legacy when he died on July 21 this year, not just marked by all he did for his own family, but also many other families who all remember the impact he had on their lives, as well as the Stratford community as a whole.

