NZCT: new lighting system to be installed at the Hāwera Football Club

The Hawera Football Club has received a grant of $11,315 towards a new lighting system. Photo/ Supplied.

The Hāwera Football Club has received a grant of $11,315 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) towards installing a new lighting system.

Funding Coordinator Leigh Hobman says replacing the external field floodlights with more efficient and eco-friendly LED lighting had become a top priority.

"Our current lights are rapidly rusting and becoming a health and safety issue. The new LED lighting system will not only be more energy efficient, but also provide much-improved illumination for all our night-time games and practice sessions."

Leigh says with over 150 children and the four senior teams all using the facilities to play games and practise, the grant will benefit all of the members.

"The new lights will cover a larger area of the field and we will therefore be able to utilise more of our grounds in the late afternoon and evening for trainings, enabling more teams and players to practise safely. The new lights are due to be installed in early June, which is perfect timing as we get increasingly shorter hours of available sunlight and require the lights to go on earlier for training sessions."

The Hawera Football Club is based in South Taranaki and affiliated with Central Football. It is based at Turuturu Park, with teams registered at all levels of soccer, from juniors aged 4-5, through to senior level competitive and social teams.