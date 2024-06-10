Overnight stop/go signs will be on State Highways 3 and 3A in Taranaki from this week. Photo / Michael Craig

Overnight stop/go traffic management will be the temporary new norm for a stretch of State Highways 3 and 3A in Taranaki from the end of this week – and motorists are told to expect short delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will have crews on site in Inglewood to repair patches of damaged pavement to improve the road surface and increase its longevity over the wetter winter months.

NZTA said the work needed to be completed under stop/go controls because the road was too narrow for both lanes of traffic to travel safely around the large machinery.

Crews will first repair patches on the section of SH3 before turning their attention to SH3A, and road users are told to expect delays of about five to 10 minutes due to the work.

“Access to and from adjacent roads including Ngahere, Pukatea, Konini, Hinau, Kahikatea and Miro streets may be impacted during the works, but alternative routes will be available,” NZTA said in a statement.

Access to property within the sites, and access for emergency services, would be maintained.

The work to complete the asphalt patch repairs will take place from Sunday, June 16 to Thursday, June 27, between 7pm and 6am, and there will be no work on Friday and Saturday nights.

Crews will return to the area during the summer to complete a full reseal of the road to further waterproof the surface.