The event will teach mountain users how to prepare for their trip up the mountain. Photo/ Jonty Crane

A safety event in New Plymouth will help ensure mountain users have all the right information before climbing Taranaki mounga.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council have organised a free event to discuss specific mountain awareness and the unique challenges Taranaki mounga presents to mountaineers, skiers, and trampers.

NZ Mountain Safety Council alpine adviser Tom Harris says understanding the mountain's unique terrain is important.

"We'll speak about the unique terrain, weather and avalanches and how to prepare for them. We'll also talk about learnings from past incidents and some of the tools available to people in order to better plan their trips. Thinking about human factors is also a big part of that."

He says some of the topics will be winter specific but a lot of the information will still be relevant year-round.

"Taranaki has very challenging and exposed terrain and experiences some of the most severe and changeable weather in the country, despite being extremely accessible. As a result, we see a significant number of Search and Rescue (SAR) incidents on the mountain each year."

He says the Taranaki summit track sees the second most search and rescue (SAR) incidents of any track in the country.

"From 2010 until midway through 2019, when talking about mountaineering, Taranaki mounga and Egmont National Park has had the third most search and rescues in the country. From 2007 to 2021, Tarankai mounga and Egmont National Park had the second highest number of fatalities in the country.

"Mountaineering makes up 85 per cent of fatalities on Taranaki mounga, while tramping makes up 85 per cent of search and rescue."

He says some important tips are checking the weather forecast and conditions before your trip, and changing your plans if they aren't suitable.

"It's also important to take proper equipment for the activity you're undertaking and know how to use it, and choose an objective that is matched to you and the rest of your groups' ability and experience level."

NZ Mountain Safety Council avalanche forecaster Todd Vevin monitors and observes the conditions across the mountain that impacts the snow conditions which generates an advisory on potential avalanche hazards.

"I will be speaking about specific features and the complexities of the mountain related to avalanches. As a forecaster the information we look at and considerations we make in our reports."

He says it's crucial all mountain users have a general understanding of potential hazards that exists whether they be above, below, or in these areas.

"Some way to do this is seeking advice from local sources is key to a mountain like Taranaki Mounga due to its extreme environment. Also planning a trip with good alternate options and using plan B if things start to change."

The Details:

What: NZ Mountain Safety Council Taranaki mounga and safety awareness event.

When: August 3, starting at 6.30pm

Where: Macpac New Plymouth

This event is free.