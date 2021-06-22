Nukumaru Station Rd works to start, securing Waiinu Beach access

Mayor Phil Nixon turning the first sod with Nga Rauru chairman Mike Neho looking on. Photo/ Supplied

Mayor Phil Nixon turning the first sod with Nga Rauru chairman Mike Neho looking on. Photo/ Supplied

An enthusiastic crowd turned out this morning to watch South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon turn the first sod on the long-awaited Nukumaru Station Rd extension project.

The ceremony was led by Ngāti Ruaiti Hapū with support from Ngā Rauru representatives.

Mayor Nixon says the $10.14 million project represents a major investment in the southernmost part of the district that guarantees security of access for residents and business.

"The new road is a vital access for the Waiinu Beach community, the ongoing financial viability of the Waitotara Silver Ferns Farm food processing operation and other businesses in the area and will ensure the community has a secure route in and out of the village."

Physical work will start at the Waiinu Beach end of the 8km road in the next two weeks, with Taranaki Civil Construction being the main contractor.

The project to build the new road was first mooted after the June 2015 floods closed the Limeworks Bridge, the only access road to the Waitotara meatworks and Waiinu Beach community.

This was the fourth time in 26 years the bridge had to be closed for a significant period of time while repairs were made. The new road will eliminate the risk and cost of business interruption to the community and local industry, in the event of future flooding.

Some $7m of the $10.14m project is being funded from the Government's "Shovel Ready" projects fund, with the remaining money coming from the South Taranaki District Council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Construction of the new road will take around 12-14 months.