Pukekura Park curator Kristian Davies says the park has received the award for the ninth year running. Photo / Supplied

For the ninth year in a row, NPDC's Pukekura Park has been given a Green Flag award.

The Green Flag is an international mark of the world's best parks and is a recognised mark of excellence.

Experts assess a park for a Green Flag Award on 27 criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement and providing a warm welcome.

Pukekura Park curator Kristian Davies says the past two years of Covid restrictions have helped highlight the importance of good-quality green spaces in cities.

"I'm proud of our skilled and dedicated team for maintaining this outstanding park for the public. Pukekura Park is also a Garden of National Significance and a major draw for visitors and locals alike. The team is keeping it in good shape for future generations to enjoy."

The park has also been reconfirmed as a five-star Garden of National Significance.

Judged by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, the five-star rating goes to gardens that are highly recommended for their presentation, design and plant interest throughout the year and that have a distinctive identity of their own.

Pukekura Park is unique in offering a diverse range of landscapes, from the remnant native bush to vast lawn areas and garden displays, and has a world-renowned sports arena.

It also includes the Bowl of Brooklands, the Fernery and Display Houses and the popular Brooklands Zoo. This summer, the park's Bowl of Brooklands featured a concert by L.A.B.