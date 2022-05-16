Te Korowai o Tāne grants will fund not-for-profit and community groups to plant native species on their own properties. Photo/ Supplied

New Plymouth District Council's planting fund is sowing the seeds for a greener future.

The Te Korowai o Tāne grants will fund not-for-profit and community groups to plant native species on their own properties.

It builds on many examples of flourishing wildlife and planting schemes, like Taranaki Mounga Back to Life and Towards Predator Free 2050.

NPDC community partnerships lead Callum Williamson says one of the big calls in the 10-Year Plan last year was Planting our Place by working with mana whenua.

"This is to start planting 34 hectares of urban forest across the district over the next 20 years to help bring back native birdsong to urban areas and make our place greener and healthier for our kids. Te Korowai o Tāne will help us get there."

He says New Plymouth already leads the country in green cover with almost 9 per cent of the urban area in native trees.

"Pushing it over 10 per cent will help us meet emissions targets as part of our Climate Action Framework and show our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is leading the country in creating a greener future."

If you think Te Korowai o Tāne could help your vision for a greener future take root, then find out more on npdc.govt.nz/FundingAndGrants.