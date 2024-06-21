Ratapiko School staff and pupils are celebrating Puanga and invite the community to come along. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ratapiko School staff and pupils are celebrating Puanga and invite the community to come along. Photo / Alyssa Smith

North Taranaki’s Ratapiko School staff and pupils are inviting the community to celebrate Puanga with them.

Principal Victoria Greening-Winiata said as well as celebrating the Māori New Year, the day was about the formal blessing of the school’s recently completed pātūwatawata (stockade), waharoa (entrance) and pātaka (food shed).

“The day’s events have been purposefully prepared for the timing of Puanga. Using bamboo fresh from the local whenua was a long process and, as it neared finishing, Puanga was appropriately nearing. With this in mind, it was only a natural process that this project was to be finished and blessed in the time of Puanga and Matariki.”

She said the new structures, built around the existing maara (garden), would be blessed by Rūmatiki Timu, of Ngāti Maru.

“Having this blessing done at Puanga is very significant to Māori customs. I believe it is significant to allow the school community to be a part of such customs, so that we may grow and learn together. As well as this, the builder, Simon Elliffe, will reveal the names of these structures.”

She said the pupils had been learning about Puanga.

“I believe it is important for pupils of Ratapiko School to learn about Puanga, because Puanga is acknowledged as the rise of the Māori New Year here in Ratapiko, Taranaki. Puanga pertains directly to our district and our pupils have a right to learn about their own narratives, whether they are of Māori descent or not. It is a struggle to see Matariki from our location, so we look to the next brightest star to Matariki and that is Puanga. Matariki and the constellation are still included in iwi narratives and acknowledgment is still made to all.”

She said they were looking forward to celebrating Puanga with the community.

“Puanga and Matariki are about remembering our loved ones who have passed on, they are about coming together as a whānau and celebrating the hard work of previous months, whilst looking forward to new goals and aspirations. This is what we are creating at Ratapiko School and we are very excited to celebrate and acknowledge Puanga and Matariki.”

The Details

What: Ratapiko School Puanga celebrations

When: Thursday, June 27, 9.30am

Where: Ratapiko School, 4 Ratapiko Rd

Food: 100 hangi available for lunch — preorder by calling the school: 06 762 4818