The Inglewood Lions Club's annual book fair will have a focus on health this year.

The Inglewood Lions Club's annual book fair will have a focus on health this year.

An annual North Taranaki book fair will give people the chance to browse through books and check on their health.

Inglewood Lions Club president Wendy Otene said this year’s event would focus on health.

The Glob, a medically kitted out caravan owned by Lions Club New Zealand, would be parked outside the event for people to get free health checks, she said.

Over the past two years, the Glob has travelled across the country to rural communities, providing a free screening service for people to check up on their health.

“This is the first time it will be in Inglewood and we’re excited. A doctor and local nurses will be on board to check people’s blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, pulse, weight and mental health.”

She said the caravan had a huge success rate.

“It’s a godsend. It’s great for the rural communities as it’s a free service and local to them. It also makes them aware of any health issues they need to follow up with a GP on.”

Each year the proceeds from the book fair are gifted to local community organisations and this year the beneficiaries are the Inglewood District Health Trust and the Inglewood Welfare Society.

“This event is all about health and how we can help people. The health trust provides a free service to our community and the welfare society looks after Marinoto Rest Home.”

The Inglewood Lions Club will also hold a raffle, with proceeds to go towards kitting out a neo-natal care room in the East Wing of Taranaki Base Hospital.

“First place will win a trailer-load of firewood and the trailer it comes in, second place is $500 worth of vouchers and the third place winner will receive $300 worth of vouchers.”

She said it was thanks to the community the club could host the event.

“We have such a large collection of books ranging from fiction, non-fiction and then to children’s and young adult. We also have an abundance of jigsaw puzzles, CDs and DVDs. We’re so grateful for the response we get.”

The Details:

What: Inglewood Lions Club annual book fair

When: Saturday, May 25, book fair: 9am-4pm, caravan: 10am-2pm. Sunday, May 26, book fair: 10am-2pm

Where: Inglewood Club, Moa St, Inglewood, Taranaki.