Nominations for the WITT Top Shop Awards are now open. Photo/ Ilona Hanne

Nominations are now open for the WITT Top Shop Awards.

The awards, organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, is a competition highlighting Taranaki’s businesses with premier customer service.

With the drive to go local, WITT Top Shop is an opportunity for the public to nominate businesses throughout Taranaki that stand out with well-presented premises, staff product knowledge and a warm welcome.

This year there are a few changes to some categories and the inclusion of a new category — Service Person of the Year.

WITT Te Pūkenga acting executive director Angela Beaton says WITT is pleased to be celebrating excellence in service delivery by supporting the annual WITT Top Shop awards.

“These awards recognise the best in our region. Every day we help people be their best, offering short courses and micro-credentials to diplomas, degrees and postgrad qualifications to achieve their goals and upskill the Taranaki region.”

Chamber chief executive Arun Chaudhari says outstanding customer service is what gives any business an edge over its competitors.

“The WITT Top Shop Awards are all about delivering a superior customer experience like no other. This sets a high level of service for the business and its employees to deliver every time to every single customer. We encourage all retail businesses in Taranaki to be nominated for the WITT Top Shop Awards 2023. All the best.”

The nine categories are Home and Furnishings, Lifestyle, Leisure and Health, Hair and Beauty, Specialty Store, Food and Beverage — for both Eat In and Take Out, Fashion, Footwear and Accessories, Accessibility and Service Person of the Year.

The 10 businesses with the most nominations in each category are then mystery judged.

All category winners, North, Central and South regional winners and the Supreme winner will be announced at the awards evening on Saturday, June 17.

In-store and online nominations at taranakitopshop.co.nz are now open until noon on Monday, May 1.

Anyone who makes a nomination will be in the draw to win a $150 Marbles restaurant voucher from The Devon Hotel.