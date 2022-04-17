Paper nominations can be dropped into the Stratford Press office or the reception at Stratford District Council.

Taranaki's premier Customer Service Excellence competition is back.

Nominations have opened for WITT Top Shop organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

With the drive to go local, WITT Top Shop is the perfect opportunity for the public to nominate businesses throughout Taranaki that stand out with well-presented premises, staff product knowledge and a warm welcome.

In-store and online nominations at www.taranakitopshop.co.nz are now open until midday on Monday, May 2.

WITT chief executive John Snook says WITT is pleased to be supporting the annual WITT Top Shop awards for the second year.

"These awards recognise the best in our region. As the largest and most diverse tertiary provider here in Taranaki, it's our job to be our best for the region and provide the workforce that Taranaki needs.

"With fulltime and part-time choices and our popular Qualify Me opportunities, which recognise prior work experience, we have a wide variety of study options to cater for and upskill the Taranaki region."

Arun Chaudhari, CEO of the chamber, says the annual competition is always well supported.

"There is nothing like the thrill of a competition to get the adrenaline pumping. That excitement characterises the success and popularity of WITT Top Shop and explains why businesses all over Taranaki proudly display a banner saying that they are a WITT Top Shop finalist or a previous winner."

There are eight categories this year: Large Format, Lifestyle and Leisure, Automotive, Health and Beauty, Specialty Store, Food and Beverage, Fashion, Footwear and Accessories and Accessibility.

The 10 businesses with the most nominations in each category are then mystery judged. All category winners, north, central and south regional winners and the Supreme winner will be announced at the awards evening on Saturday, June 11.

Anyone who makes a nomination will also be in the draw to win a $150 Marbles restaurant voucher from The Devon Hotel.

Nominations can be made online: www.taranakitopshop.co.nz.

Or, in Stratford, paper nominations can be dropped into:

Stratford Business Association – Stratford District Council reception, Miranda St,

Stratford Press office – 178 Broadway, Stratford.