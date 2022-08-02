In 2021, Ratapiko School received an environmental award. Pictured is John Marriner, pupils Blayke Collins and Alex Young, and principal Lisa Hill. Photo / Alyssa Smith

In 2021, Ratapiko School received an environmental award. Pictured is John Marriner, pupils Blayke Collins and Alex Young, and principal Lisa Hill. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Nominations are now open for the annual Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

The awards recognise initiatives to protect and enhance the environment, at both a neighbourhood and regional level.

The awards are in their 29th year and 329 winners have been celebrated as local superheroes, for doing their bit to help the environment.

The 2021 awards recognised those who were ground-breaking in their efforts to build sustainable communities, reduce carbon emissions, improve native biodiversity and protect wetlands and other native habitat – among others.

The awards have five categories: Environmental Leadership in Business, Environmental Leadership in Dairy Farming, Environmental Leadership in Land Management, Environmental Action in the Community, and Environmental Action in Education.

Council chairman David MacLeod says year-on-year there is a high calibre of entries from a diverse range of entrants.



"We are pleased to be able to have a platform where initiatives from school students to major corporates, from farmers to iwi and hapū, from community to grassroots conservation groups, are shared and celebrated. This is a prime example of the ongoing commitment to the preservation of the Taranaki."

He says the awards are pivotal in celebrating the wonderful work happening in the community.

"Also it's about recognising Taranaki environmental heroes. We are excited to celebrate these heroes at a more formal event this year, following the disruption and uncertainty caused by Covid-19 in previous years."

People can nominate themselves or their organisation, or others working in the environmental space anywhere across the Taranaki region. Nominations are open until August 31, with winners announced at a special local event in November.

An online nomination form is available on the Council website, https://www.trc.govt.nz/enter-awards-2021/