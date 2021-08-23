No Stratford Daffodil Day luncheon this year, but there are still ways to help

Whatever the alert level, the Cancer Society's work doesn't stop. Photo / Unsplash

Covid-19 has stopped many things, including the Cancer Society's street appeal this year, but it hasn't stopped the need for the many essential services the society provides.

Taranaki Cancer Society fundraiser and events co-ordinator Cassie Rowe says the decision to cancel this year's street appeal was made on Friday last week.

"The decision was made to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and the community. We know this is also a blow for many people who have been regular volunteers on Daffodil Day too. All of the events surrounding Daffodil Day, including the Stratford Daffodil Day Lunch, the Cycle of Hope, and our pop-up shops have been either cancelled or postponed at this point. More details on any rescheduling will be available once we get back to level 2."

Although the events are on hold, Cassie says the need for the funds raised through events such as the street appeal is as strong as ever.

"Covid adds to the anxiety of many going through cancer. In the first three days of lockdown alone, 35 calls were made to patients and caregivers to check on their wellbeing and encourage patients to still attend treatments. Currently, we have Taranaki patients both at home and in Palmerston North receiving treatment; and counselling, transport to treatment and supportive care are all still available during lockdown."

She says the Taranaki Cancer Society is appealing for help to ensure these services can continue.

"We are asking for Taranaki's help to ensure these services can continue, by helping to raise $100,000. If everybody in Taranaki gave a dollar, we would easily hit this target."

If the target is hit, she says, plans are in place to put on a "community celebration" when the region is back at level 1. Meanwhile, the team is still hard at work ensuring people are getting the support they need.

"Cancer doesn't stop, so we won't either. We are truly living those words right now – cancer doesn't stop because of Covid. Our staff are going above and beyond to support those using our services, communicate updates on scheduled treatments and addressing any issues that are being experienced."

People can still help, she says, by going online to www.daffodilday.org.nz to donate, or to the Taranaki Cancer Society Facebook page to buy raffle tickets and merchandise. ANZ, the principal sponsor of Daffodil Day for over 30 years, is also supporting the fundraising this year by matching all donations through its Digital Daffodil. This daffodil contains a QR code for people to scan and make a donation. Go to www.anz.co.nz/donate.