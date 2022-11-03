Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki nurses Megan O'Donnell (left) and Karen Hill outside the Whangamomona Hall, where they run fortnightly walk-in vaccination clinics. Photo / Supplied

Over the past couple of years, a significant number of Taranaki tamariki have fallen behind in their childhood vaccinations.

To combat this, and also to ensure all whānau are up to date on their vaccines, a series of free, walk-in vaccination clinics is setting up around the maunga.

The clinics are offering a range of vaccines, including Covid-19, MMR, antenatal and childhood immunisations in the hope of helping people catch up on missed immunisations and ensuring they have a safe and healthy festive season, ready to start the new year up to date with all vaccines.

Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki vaccination clinic nurse Megan O'Donnell says she loves being able to take the vaccination service out into the community.

"We know it's not always easy for people to get to town or to their usual GP, so we're making it easier for people to protect themselves and their whānau by staying up to date with their vaccinations."

The clinics are all walk-in so people don't need to plan ahead and book. Nor do people need to be registered with a GP to access the free service or have their questions answered by the friendly team on site.

There has been a recent increase in Covid-19 cases across New Zealand, so people are encouraged to ensure they are fully up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination schedule, including any boosters they can have, says Megan.

"Having Covid-19 does not provide the same level of immunity as getting vaccinated, and boosters give an extra layer of protection, providing stronger, longer-lasting immunity. Keep your immunity levels up by visiting me and my friendly colleagues at any of the walk-in vaccination clinics in New Plymouth, Hāwera and around the maunga."

Walk-in clinics are running across the region throughout November, in towns big and small, from Whangamomona to Ōkato, Pātea to Kaponga, Uruti to Tikorangi as well as in Eltham, Stratford, Inglewood and plenty of other locations.

A full list of clinic locations and dates can be found online: www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/vaccine.shtml